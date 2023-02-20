TikTok Launches Creativity Program Beta

TikTok has just announced the launch of its new Creativity Program Beta in the U.S., which offers a range of opportunities that reward the passion of content creators.

The Creativity Program Beta will initially be available to creators by invite only and then become available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

TikTok says it has designed the program to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting real-world opportunities.

“We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund,” it adds.

“TikTok is a unique place where creativity and authenticity are celebrated. It’s where creators come together to entertain and connect with a global community.”

To be eligible for the Creativity Program Beta, users will need to be:

At least 18 years old

Meet the minimum follower and video view requirements

Have an account in good standing

Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those that are not enrolled can apply to the new program once available.

At TikTok, we are committed to fostering new ways for creators to feel valued and rewarded as they continue to inspire and engage our community. To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute. Creators will have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics.

The Creativity Program is currently available in the US, France, and Brazil and will soon be introduced in Canada and other regions.