TikTok Reveals its 2022 Year in Review for Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

tiktok 2022 year in review

TikTok has revealed its 2022 year in review, highlighting the latest trends, creators, movements and moments that made this year one to remember in Canada and around the world.

According to the social network, it says the “TikTok community elevated and celebrated creative expression in new ways–discovering, creating and sharing content that captured our collective imagination.”

“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok,” said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok, in a statement.

The Year On TikTok report for 2022 highlights popular content categories. Here are the most popular Canadian creators according to TikTok:

