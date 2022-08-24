Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell-Jobs to Speak At Code 2022 Event

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In a tweet posted earlier, Kara Swisher announced that she will be interviewing Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell-Jobs at next month’s Code 2022 event.

Fa3ZqraUcAARWUN

The Code 2022 event will run from September 6 to September 8, with the three-day event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in California. Swisher noted in her tweet that the panel will be discussing the legacy of Steve Jobs in what will be her last session for Code after 20 years.

Swisher also mentions how Jobs was her first interview, and that she invited the three “who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact.”

Other notable speakers set to appear at the event include Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

Other articles in the category: News

This Website Lets You Design Your Dream iPhone

A new website titled 'Design the Next iPhone’ by Neal Agarwal lets anyone create the iPhone of their dreams in 3D using a simple drag and drop technique. Accessible at Neal.Fun, the website provides you a generic iPhone model to play with and a ribbon of components to drag onto it. You can add the...
Usman Qureshi
36 mins ago

Upcoming Canadian Film “BlackBerry” Documents the Rise and Fall of RIM

An upcoming movie titled “BlackBerry” will detail the rise and fall of its Canadian parent company Research in Motion which eventually lost its market advantage to competitors such as Apple and Samsung. According to Variety, at the heart of the story is the business relationship between co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie. Directed by Matt...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago

iOS 16.1 to Let iPhone Users Delete Wallet App

Starting with iOS 16.1, Apple will let users delete the Wallet app from their iPhones, which will also disable some features for those users including Apple Pay, 9to5Mac is reporting. Apple ships all iPhones with its Wallet app pre-installed, which allows users to manage tickets, transit cards, keys, and most importantly, credit and debit cards...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago