Tim Cook Reportedly Shares Concerns Over App Store Curbs with Japan

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent trip to Japan was apparently intended to urge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider user protections when regulating smartphone app distribution, Nikkei Asia is reporting.

Tim cook time100 2022 jpg

The publication notes that Cook met with Kishida in Tokyo on Dec. 15 as part of a whirlwind tour of Japan.

During the meeting, he highlighted how Apple invested over $100 billion in Japanese supply chains in the last five years. Cook also stressed his company’s continued focus on the country.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Apple CEO said he believes the prime minister was satisfied with Apple’s investment in Japan.

On the other hand, Kishida asked Apple to enable a digital version of My Number identification cards on iPhone. My Number is an ID with a 12-digit code issued by the government to Japanese residents.

Cook said he planned to work on it, sources familiar with the matter said. But he also said Apple had strong concerns over the handling of My Number IDs.

He urged Kishida to ensure that regulations regarding app distribution do not undermine the privacy and security of its users.

Japan views My Number cards as key to the country’s digital transformation. By working with Apple, it hopes to accelerate the adoption of related services, such as the use of these cards as proof of insurance.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year with Limited-Edition AirPods Pro

Apple has released limited-edition AirPods Pro in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22 (via MacRumors). These second-generation AirPods Pro feature a Year of the Rabbit engraving and can be ordered through Apple's online store and retail stores in their respective countries. The limited-edition Year of...
Usman Qureshi
33 mins ago

Apple AirTag Helps Recover Stolen Car in 15 Minutes

According to a report by Svetapple.sk, a Slovak was able to track down his stolen vehicle within 15 minutes, thanks to an Apple AirTag on board his car. The incident was shared first by the founder of HAKA, a well-known Slovak stolen vehicle recovery group on Facebook. He described how the AirTag helped the man recover...
Usman Qureshi
46 mins ago

Apple Considering Price Cut, New Sale Strategy with iPhone 15 [Rumor]

A significant slowdown in iPhone 14 Plus sales could push Apple to implement a whole new strategy with the 'iPhone 15' next year, including a major price cut, MacWorld is reporting. "Apple may take drastic measures to reverse the iPhone 14 Plus sales slump,” notes the source. According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation),...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago