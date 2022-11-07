Tim Hortons App Launches ‘Scan and Pay’ in Canada and U.S.

Tim Hortons announced on Monday the official launch of its new Scan & Pay feature in the Tims mobile app, which quietly debuted a few weeks ago.

This new feature allows customers in both Canada and the United States to pay for their orders, earn points and also redeem rewards with one scan. Essentially it looks to mimic the Starbucks mobile app that lets customers pay and earn points with one code scan.

In order to use Scan & Pay, Tim Hortons customers need to link a credit card or Tim Card within the company’s mobile app, then enable the Scan & Pay button. With one scan guests can pay for orders with their pre-selected payment, while getting points or redeem rewards.

“Tims restaurant owners and their team members pride themselves on delivering an exceptional guest experience – and that includes quick and friendly service day in and day out,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

“We’re making that experience even better with the speed and convenience of Scan & Pay, which is going to make their trips to Tims even better,” added Storm.

Tim Hortons says multiple payment methods can be “securely stored in the app and it’s easy for guests to toggle between their payment methods. All transactions made using Scan & Pay are secure and encrypted.”

Essentially Scan & Pay is supposed to save time from pulling out a payment method and getting your Tims Rewards ready during check out. Unfortunately, there’s no Apple Wallet support yet, unlike the Starbucks mobile app.

Under the ‘Scan’ tab in the Tim Hortons app, there are now tabs for ‘Tims Rewards’ and ‘Tim Card’. You can toggle on ‘Redeem my Points under the Tims Rewards tab.

Tim Hortons is offering up 10 bonus Tims Rewards points as an incentive right now to get customers to try Scan & Pay for the first time, with the offer only in Canada “for a limited time.”