Tim Hortons Tells $10,000 Prize Winners They Didn’t Actually Win: App Error

Tim Hortons launched its Roll Up to Win contest earlier this week, its annual contest where customers can win prizes for making purchases.

The contest is only available through the Tim Hortons app and this year debuted a new prize: $10,000 in American Express prepaid cards, as part of 35 daily jackpot prizes up for grabs.

However, just days into the Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win contest, there have been some major errors.

Many winners of the $10,000 AMEX prize said the Tim Hortons app said they won, only to have the company contact them later to say it wasn’t the case, due to an app error.

Many such as Josh Rose from Ontario told CityNews about their fake wins in the Tim Hortons app.

“I opened the app, rolled it, and it popped up ‘Winner!’ You are the winner of a $10,000 American Express pre-paid card,” said Rose. But after celebrating for a day, he soon discovered the prize disappeared from the app.

“I went back into the app and didn’t see it in my Tim’s app, so I contacted Tim Hortons. I said, “Hey, I got a screenshot of it because I was excited. What’s happening here?” he said.

Rose shared a screenshot he saved with CityNews:

After contacting Tim Hortons, 24 hours later the support team replied with some bad news.

“I’m reaching out to share that for a few hours on Monday morning, a technical error caused an issue for a small subset of Roll Up To Win players that you are a part of,” said Senior Vice President of Digital and Loyalty at Tim Horton, Markus Sturm.

The AMEX prize winner is to be notified by email, and not through the app, said Tim Hortons. Instead, Rose was offered a $50 Tim’s card, saying he was “stunned” by the sudden switch.

“For a few hours on Monday morning, a technical error caused an issue for a small subset of Roll Up To Win players,” said a Tim Hortons spokesperson to CityNews, adding players were shown an incorrect winning message, that was only meant for one winner per day in the jackpot draw.

Back in February 2021, Tim Hortons switched its Roll Up to Win contest to all-digital, ditching what previously was available through paper coffee cups in store.