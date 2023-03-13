Everything to Know About Toronto Comicon 2023

Toronto Comicon 2023 starts this weekend. The three-day event invites attendees to meet celebrities, sit in on exciting panels, and browse the many vendors. It is Toronto’s annual comic-centric celebration held at the Metro Convention Centre.

Toronto Comicon has always been a staple of pop culture for the city and Ontario. Each year, fans flock to the event, gather with friends, and generally have a ball at the Metro Convention Centre. Toronto Comicon has been ramping back up each year since the pandemic. 2023 appears to mark a return to form for the event.

Toronto Comicon 2023 begins on Friday, March 17th and runs through until Sunday, March 19th. Doors open at 10 AM ET on Friday, giving fans ample time to begin the weekend.

With a stacked guest list including @andyserkis, Steve Agee, @seangunn, and the cast of The Boys, you’ll want to grab your Toronto Comicon tickets ASAP before Advanced Pricing ends on March 2 at 11:59 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/rmOBdQfoQn — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) March 1, 2023

This year, Toronto Comicon is hosting a ton of celebrity appearances. Included in this weekend is the cost of Prime Video’s The Boys. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Laz Alonso, Timer Capone, and Claudia Doumit are all confirmed to attend on varying days.

In addition, Andy Serkis, who was recently involved in the Disney+ series Andor will be attending. Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn is also confirmed. Plus, actors like Emily Swallow, Scott Patterson and Matt Ryan will be attending as well. Attendees have the chance to pay for photo ops or a signing with the celebrity of their choice.

On top of celebrity guess meet-ups, Toronto Comicon will host Poké-Sunday, a day-long celebration of all things Pokémon, including trade meet-ups, trivia, and Pokémon Training Camp. There is also a Star Wars scavenger hunt. Hidden throughout the venue are seven Jedi. Find all seven and you may have the chance to win a Star Wars Prize pack.

Panels are another big attraction for Toronto Comicon. This year is no different. For instance, one of Canada’s top film and entertainment podcasts, The Movie Podcast, is hosting a live event on Saturday, March 18th. Fans can attend the live show, starting at 11 AM in Room 202C.

Another major draw for Toronto Comicon is the retailers. Each year, local vendors set up shop to sell well-sought-after comics, collectibles and more. If there’s a back issue of a comic you’ve been looking for, chances are you’ll find it here. Likewise, if you’re a Funko POP! collector, you’ll probably find a neat exclusive variant of two to add to your collection. Artist Alley is a must-see as local artists create original prints each year. This year, 400 exhibitors are said to be on the convention floor.

Toronto Comicon has yet to release an official schedule outlining everything there is to see at the event. However, we anticipate that will change as the convention approaches.

Tickets for Toronto Comicon are available now. They begin at $27 but pricing is dependent on the day you wish to attend. As of the time of writing, the three-day passes are sold out.