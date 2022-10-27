Toronto Police, DRPS Launch App to Share Firearm Bail Compliance Data

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have announced an inter-agency collaboration to share real-time firearm bail compliance data through the Firearm Bail Dashboard app.

Through the shared Firearm Bail Dashboard, both Services can share and display each other’s bail offender information on internal dashboards.

“This innovative approach, the first of its kind in Canada, will help break down geographic barriers and ultimately lead to an increased officer and community safety,” notes the press release. The data will also give frontline officers access to real-time situational awareness.

To date, there are approximately 1,100 firearm bail offenders displayed on the dashboard, with over 400 bail offenders residing in jurisdictions outside of Toronto.

The capabilities of this application go well beyond bail compliance and have directly assisted in the identification of several violent offenders.

They include an offender wanted in connection with an abduction in York Region; an offender wanted for a homicide in Toronto, and an offender wanted in connection with an armed carjacking – resulting in the recovery of a loaded firearm.

Key benefits of this inter-agency collaboration include:

  • Breaking down the jurisdictional barriers that offenders may utilize to their advantage
  • Improved officer and community safety
  • Fostering a collaborative approach to policing across jurisdictions
  • Providing officers with a solution that enables real-time data-driven decisions and situational awareness
  • Equipping police agencies with a tool for effective and objective resource allocation
  • Utilizing bail compliance checks to provide referrals to agencies and programs that can assist in rehabilitating the bail offender and/or anyone living in the household (including the gang exit strategy program, employment assistance, housing, and financial aid)

Check out the following Firearm Bail Dashboard video to find out more.

