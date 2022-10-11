Toronto Transit Commission Adds Free Wi-Fi to More Bus Routes

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced on Tuesday more bus routes have free onboard public Wi-Fi.

Travellers on the 34 Eglinton East and 165 Weston Rd North bus routes now have free Wi-Fi on board, expanding the company’s rollout that started in May 2021, when the 35/935 Jane route gained Wi-Fi, followed by the 102/902 Markham Rd route in June 2021.

According to the TTC, today’s addition marks a total of 181 Wi-Fi-enabled buses on the road, along four routes.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to modernize our system and offer a better experience for transit riders. Providing Wi-Fi on our buses is just one of the ways we’re doing that,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson, in an issued statement. “I am pleased to see this project continue to move forward and include two new routes.”

The free Wi-Fi is part of ConnectTO, the City of Toronto’s program aimed at providing Wi-Fi access to what it calls Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIAs). All four routes were chosen due to their popularity and location in key NIAs.

“The TTC is committed to innovation, modernization, and equal access,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary, in an issued statement. “Our customers have told us that improved connectivity is important, especially for those with long commutes, and we are proud to continue to find ways to deliver an even better transit experience.”

The TTC says this pilot project will allow it to evaluate Wi-Fi service models and also look at possibly making the program permanent across its bus and streetcar networks. Supported buses will have Wi-Fi decals showing connectivity is available.

