How to Track Edits in a Shared Keynote [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple’s official YouTube Support channel has shared another handy video, explaining how you can easily keep track of when someone updates a shared Keynote and what edits are made right from the Collaborate menu.

Keynote

With iCloud, your Keynote presentations stay up to date on all your devices and you can collaborate on presentations with friends, family, and colleagues.

When you set up iCloud for Keynote, your Keynote presentations are stored in the cloud instead of locally on your device.

You can see them on any device that’s set up for iCloud and Keynote, including your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can also access your presentations in a web browser.

Because your presentations are in the cloud, changes you make on one device—like updating a title, deleting a slide, or adding the presenter’s notes—automatically appear on all your devices.

While sharing and collaborating on presentations:

  • If you delete a presentation stored in iCloud, it’s moved to a Recently Deleted folder on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, and on iCloud.com
  • You can share presentations with friends, family, and colleagues who use iCloud.
  • You decide if the people you share with can edit the presentation or just view it.
  • You can also allow them to add other people. When collaborators make edits to a presentation, everyone sees those changes in real-time.
  • You can also share a presentation publicly so anyone can access it, even if they don’t use iCloud.

Learn how to track edits in a shared Keynote by watching the following video.

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung Mocks iPhone Users Again in New “On the Fence” Ad [VIDEO]

Last month, Samsung released its first "On the Fence” series ad for Galaxy smartphones, telling iPhone users to come over to its Android phones, and now, the company has released another ad mocking Apple users. Titled “On the Fence: Attention,” Samsung’s latest ad shows a guy sitting on a fence when a girl with Galaxy Z...
Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

How to Share iCloud Photo Library on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can share photos and videos with friends and family, including directly from the Camera, using iCloud Shared Photo Library. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. Everyone can collaborate on the...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago