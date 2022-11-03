Twelve South Debuts ‘HoverBar Tower’ Floor Stand for iPad

The folks over at Twelve South have just debuted their new HoverBar Tower flexible floor stand for the iPad. Users can attach their iPad to the height-adjustable stand and work out with their favorite trainers anywhere around the home.

You can Position the floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye-level for a music lesson, or above your stationary bike.

The HoverBar Tower can even hold the iPad high above your desktop and external monitor as a second (or third) screen.

Key features of the HoverBar Tower include:

Holds your iPad hands-free for Apple Fitness+ workouts

Adjusts iPad screen height from under 3 feet to over 5 feet

Provides stable iPad use alongside home exercise equipment

Compatible with all iPad models, even with most cases attached

The Twelve South HoverBar Tower is available to order now at Apple Store, both retail and online, for $129.99.