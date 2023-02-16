Twitter Community Notes Now Available on iOS, Android, and Web

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Last week, Twitter announced that Community Notes, its crowdsourced fact-checking system, will now also show up on quoted tweets in the Twitter app for iOS.

Today, the social media network has confirmed that the Community Notes for quoted tweets are now rolling out across all platforms, including iOS, Android, and the Web.

“This change boosts the impact of contributors’ efforts, and helps ensure context is shown everywhere it can be helpful,” says Twitter.

Community Notes debuted as “Birdwatch” in 2021, but they were rebranded following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Last month, the company debuted Community Notes for quoted tweets on the web, alongside a slew of other changes.

Twitter is now also planning to start sending notifications if a tweet a user has liked, replied to, or retweeted was later corrected by the community.

