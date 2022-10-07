Twitter Introduces New Emojis, Team Insights for Toronto Blue Jays

Just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ first Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason game this afternoon, Twitter has published some new emojis and team insights on its platform.

Below are team & league Twitter emojis for the Blue Jays’ first-round series vs the Seattle Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays – #NextLevel

Seattle Mariners – #SeaUsRise

#Postseason

#WorldSeries

The Jays also have the Canadian sports team account with the most global mentions in 2022 with 12% more mentions than the Toronto Raptors and 54% more mentions than the Toronto Maple Leafs so far this year.

Time to lock in.

October baseball is here! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/NKpWvyl73C — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 7, 2022

Here are the five team Twitter accounts with the most global mentions in 2022

New York Yankees (@Yankees)

Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers)

Boston Red Sox (@RedSox)

New York Mets (@Mets)

Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)

Here are the five Blue Jays player accounts with the most mentions in Blue Jays’ conversations during the 2022 regular season:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr (@27VladdyJr)

Alek Manoah (@Alek_Manoah6)

Alejandro Kirk (@Alejandro_Kirk)

Teoscar Hernandez (@teoscarh)

Matt Chapman (@MattChap6)

And these were the five emojis with the most mentions in Blue Jays’ conversations during the 2022 regular season:

💥 💙 😤 🔥 😂

The most Tweeted game of the 2022 Blue Jays season was their July 22nd 28-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.