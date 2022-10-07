Twitter Introduces New Emojis, Team Insights for Toronto Blue Jays

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ first Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason game this afternoon, Twitter has published some new emojis and team insights on its platform.

141

Below are team & league Twitter emojis for the Blue Jays’ first-round series vs the Seattle Mariners

  • Toronto Blue Jays – #NextLevel
  • Seattle Mariners – #SeaUsRise
  • #Postseason
  • #WorldSeries

The Jays also have the Canadian sports team account with the most global mentions in 2022 with 12% more mentions than the Toronto Raptors and 54% more mentions than the Toronto Maple Leafs so far this year.

Here are the five team Twitter accounts with the most global mentions in 2022

  • New York Yankees (@Yankees)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers)
  • Boston Red Sox (@RedSox)
  • New York Mets (@Mets)
  • Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)

Here are the five Blue Jays player accounts with the most mentions in Blue Jays’ conversations during the 2022 regular season:

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr (@27VladdyJr)
  • Alek Manoah (@Alek_Manoah6)
  • Alejandro Kirk (@Alejandro_Kirk)
  • Teoscar Hernandez (@teoscarh)
  • Matt Chapman (@MattChap6)

And these were the five emojis with the most mentions in Blue Jays’ conversations during the 2022 regular season:

  1. 💥
  2. 💙
  3. 😤
  4. 🔥
  5. 😂

The most Tweeted game of the 2022 Blue Jays season was their July 22nd 28-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Other articles in the category: News

Hackers Steal $570 Million Worth of Binance’s BNB Tokens

In a blog post published earlier today, cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that a group of hackers has stolen 2 million BNB tokens worth nearly $570 million at current prices from BNB Chain (via CNBC News). The company said that the hackers targeted a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain to move BNB tokens off the...
Usman Qureshi
59 mins ago

iPhone 14 Parts Cost 20% More Than Predecessor, Teardown Reveals

A comprehensive teardown of Apple's iPhone 14 series has revealed that it cost the company a whopping 20% more to manufacture in terms of components alone than last year's iPhone 13 lineup — reports Nikkei Asia. Even though production costs have gone up, the iPhone 14 lineup retails for the same price as its predecessors...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago