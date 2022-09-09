Twitter launches TIFF 2022 Insider’s Guide, Featuring Custom Emoji and Events

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

As 2022’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is ramping up, Twitter has released an ‘insider’s guide,’ highlighting everything Twitter Canada is supporting throughout the event.

Over the course of TIFF, a new custom emoji is active alongside the official #TIFF22 hashtag. The hashtag is already ripe with attendees and critics giving their thoughts on featured films like Barbarian, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Plan 75, and more.

All throughout TIFF, Twitter Canada is partnering with a number of events. In a detailed list, Twitter Canada has announced the following.

  • Live from the Red Carpet live stream show, featuring six live stream shows with footage and conversations with the biggest stars attending TIFF
  • Live press conference live streams, featuring the cast of The Swimmers, Bros, The Fabelmans, My Policeman and The Good Nurse
  • An exclusive Twitter Spaces conversation, co-hosted by the TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry), Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) and Letterboxd (@letterboxd). The Space will be moderated by Letterboxd Editor-in-Chief Gemma Gracewood with appearances by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee
  • Tweetable GIFs of top #TIFF22 red carpet moments, captured by Giphy
  • Video Q&A with top films & talents including the cast of Devotion (Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, and Joe Jonas) and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Max Pelayo & Reese Gonzales)
  • Daily recaps via Twitter Moments, featuring the best Tweets and other ICYMI #TIFF22 highlights from Twitter
  • Bonus Twitter live stream videos from #TIFF22, including an exclusive ‘In Conversation With…’ live stream with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung plus industry panels from the festival
  • Video highlights from the Tribute Awards, sharing speeches and footage of the best moments, in partnership with Variety

In addition, Twitter Canada is partnering with TIFF to host a special #TakeUpSpace panel today. The panel features the ensemble cast of the film The Woman King, including Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega. The Woman King is based on a true story of the Agojie, an all-female Black military force in West Africa during the 1800s.

The panel is said to focus on the power of Black women and celebrate a group of people who are marginalized. Twitter’s global director of culture and community God-is Rivera will moderate the panel with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey offering opening remarks. The panel can be viewed live on Twitter on both the Twitter Canada and TIFF accounts starting at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

