Uber Driver App and Apple CarPlay Integration is Rolling Out [Update]

Gary Ng
13 mins ago

Uber apple carplay

Apple CarPlay makes it easy for anyone with an iPhone to manage messages, music, maps and more from supported automobiles, and soon Uber’s Driver app will support the latter.

According to an email sent to Uber drivers, the latter’s app will soon support CarPlay in the U.S., with a full rollout by the end of February, reports TechCrunch, referring to an email sent recently to drivers about the upcoming update.

The Uber Driver app and CarPlay support have been rolling out for some drivers already, as you can see in the screenshot above. The integration means Uber drivers can see a bigger screen and the ridesharing app’s navigation map, showing heat zones where demand is the highest for rides.

CarPlay support depends on app developers to support the latter in automobiles. Once apps support CarPlay, iPhone users just need to connect their devices to supported vehicles via cable or wirelessly.

“CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive. You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and enjoy your favourite music. All on your car’s built-in display. And CarPlay now features more app categories and custom wallpapers for your CarPlay Dashboard,” explains Apple. The next-generation of CarPlay is set to debut in late 2023.

We’ve reached out to Uber Canada to see if Apple CarPlay support will also be available in Canada and will update this story accordingly.

Update: An Uber Canada spokesperson told us in an email Apple CarPlay support remains U.S. only for now.

Other articles in the category: News

Microsoft Layoffs Continue: Xbox, Surface, HoloLens Teams Slashed

Microsoft on Thursday cut more jobs as part of the 10,000-worker layoffs it announced last month, according to a report from Bloomberg. The latest terminations come days after Microsoft announced ChatGPT-powered Bing and more at an in-person event. In a notice filed with the state of Washington, Microsoft said it laid off a total of...
Nehal Malik
26 mins ago

WhatsApp is Developing Audio Message Transcription Tool

WhatsApp users who try to avoid listening to audio messages may finally be in luck. The popularized messaging app is discovered to be developing a transcription tool that'll allow audio messages to be read in the form of a standard text. According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update includes notice that an...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago