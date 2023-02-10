Uber Driver App and Apple CarPlay Integration is Rolling Out [Update]

Apple CarPlay makes it easy for anyone with an iPhone to manage messages, music, maps and more from supported automobiles, and soon Uber’s Driver app will support the latter.

According to an email sent to Uber drivers, the latter’s app will soon support CarPlay in the U.S., with a full rollout by the end of February, reports TechCrunch, referring to an email sent recently to drivers about the upcoming update.

The Uber Driver app and CarPlay support have been rolling out for some drivers already, as you can see in the screenshot above. The integration means Uber drivers can see a bigger screen and the ridesharing app’s navigation map, showing heat zones where demand is the highest for rides.

CarPlay support depends on app developers to support the latter in automobiles. Once apps support CarPlay, iPhone users just need to connect their devices to supported vehicles via cable or wirelessly.

“CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive. You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and enjoy your favourite music. All on your car’s built-in display. And CarPlay now features more app categories and custom wallpapers for your CarPlay Dashboard,” explains Apple. The next-generation of CarPlay is set to debut in late 2023.

We’ve reached out to Uber Canada to see if Apple CarPlay support will also be available in Canada and will update this story accordingly.

Update: An Uber Canada spokesperson told us in an email Apple CarPlay support remains U.S. only for now.