Uber Eats Canada Reveals Top 2022 Health and Wellness Trends
Heading into the new year, Uber Eats Canada is providing some much-needed inspiration by revealing the top 2022 health and wellness trends and items for New Year’s Resolutions.
This latest data showcases how Canadians are investing in their physical, mental, sexual, and even spiritual wellness through the Uber Eats app.
Looks like Canadians’ favourite self-care products from 2022 run the gamut of holistic wellness. Vitamin C & D and protein powder & supplements took the top two spots, with vibrators and personal lubricants, eucalyptus essential oils, and sheet face masks also cracking the top ten.
The most popular fitness products were dumbbells, fitness, and yoga mats.
Here are some highlights from the Uber Eats’ New Years Resolutions insights:
Top 10 Popular Self-Care Items from 2022
- Vitamin C & D supplements
- Protein shakes & powder
- Aloe vera hand soap
- Personal lubricant
- Epsom salt
- Cocoa butter body lotion
- Vibrators
- Hydrating sheet mask
- Eucalyptus essential oils
- Coconut body washes & scrubs
Top 10 Fitness Items from 2022
- Dumbbells
- Fitness mat
- Yoga mat
- Tennis balls
- Soccer ball
- Jump rope
- Resistance bands
- Basketball
- Swim goggles
- Volleyball
Top 5 Wellness Books from 2022
- F*ck Off, I’m Coloring by Dare You Stamp Co.
- The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
- 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest
- The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
Top 10 Grocery Items from 2022
- Banana
- Strawberries
- Cucumbers
- Milk
- Eggs
- Green onions
- Raspberries
- Tomatoes
- Water
- Lemons
Top Wellness Recommendations
Dry January
- Mocktails
- 0% beer
Healthy eating
- Groceries
Fitness
- Weights
- Yoga mats
Wellness
- Candles
- Essential oils
- Vitamins
Mental health
- Books
Skincare
- LED face mask
- Serums
- Sheet masks