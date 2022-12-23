Uber Eats Canada Reveals Top 2022 Health and Wellness Trends

Heading into the new year, Uber Eats Canada is providing some much-needed inspiration by revealing the top 2022 health and wellness trends and items for New Year’s Resolutions.

This latest data showcases how Canadians are investing in their physical, mental, sexual, and even spiritual wellness through the Uber Eats app.

Looks like Canadians’ favourite self-care products from 2022 run the gamut of holistic wellness. Vitamin C & D and protein powder & supplements took the top two spots, with vibrators and personal lubricants, eucalyptus essential oils, and sheet face masks also cracking the top ten.

The most popular fitness products were dumbbells, fitness, and yoga mats.

Here are some highlights from the Uber Eats’ New Years Resolutions insights:

Top 10 Popular Self-Care Items from 2022

Vitamin C & D supplements Protein shakes & powder Aloe vera hand soap Personal lubricant Epsom salt Cocoa butter body lotion Vibrators Hydrating sheet mask Eucalyptus essential oils Coconut body washes & scrubs

Top 10 Fitness Items from 2022

Dumbbells Fitness mat Yoga mat Tennis balls Soccer ball Jump rope Resistance bands Basketball Swim goggles Volleyball

Top 5 Wellness Books from 2022

F*ck Off, I’m Coloring by Dare You Stamp Co. The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest Atomic Habits by James Clear

Top 10 Grocery Items from 2022

Banana Strawberries Cucumbers Milk Eggs Green onions Raspberries Tomatoes Water Lemons

Top Wellness Recommendations

Dry January

Mocktails

0% beer

Healthy eating

Groceries

Fitness

Weights

Yoga mats

Wellness

Candles

Essential oils

Vitamins

Mental health

Books

Skincare