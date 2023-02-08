Uber Eats Canada Shares Top 10 Alcohol Orders, New Super Bowl Ad

Uber Eats and MADD Canada are partnering just ahead of the Super Bowl to offer tips for a fun and safe celebration, including the top 10 alcohol orders for delivery.

Consumers 19+ can order spirits, wine, and beer for delivery to their doorstep in Canada via Uber Eats.

Before ordering alcohol through the app, a consumer must confirm they are 19+ in the app. When the delivery is made, the consumer’s sobriety and age will be verified.

Here are the top 10 alcohol items Canadians are ordering on Uber Eats:

Vodka Whiskey Lager Red wine Ready-to-Drink cocktails Rum White wine Tequila Champagne & sparkling wine Ale

“As Canadians gather this weekend for the first time in three years to watch the Super Bowl with family and friends, we want to remind you not to drive impaired by planning ahead to get home safely,” said Dawn Regan, COO MADD Canada.

“Even one drink is one too many, so if you need something, Uber Eats can help have it delivered right to your door, rather than taking the risk of driving to the store impaired.”

Uber is also returning to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row with a new ad focused on making Uber One the most memorable membership out there.

In the ad, you’ll see Uber teaming up with none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs with a simple ask: dream up a one hit song for Uber One.

If we could come up with one hit song for Uber One, it would all click. We knew exactly who could help — someone who knows the industry inside and out. A titan of the music world. An absolute mogul. Enter: Sean “Diddy” Combs. As one of the most notable music producers who has unrivaled success as a hitmaker, Diddy was our guy.

Check it out and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.