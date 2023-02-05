UberX Share Launches in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto

Uber today announced the launch of UberX Share in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, bringing shared rides back to these cities after UberPool was discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shared rides have long been a rider favourite, from the spontaneous singalongs to meeting new friends and other fun chance encounters,” the company said.

Ride-pooling is a cheaper way to get around and choosing to share your ride with another traveller only adds around six minutes to your trip on average, an Uber spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in an email.

UberX Share is the company’s most affordable ride-hailing option, with customers getting an upfront discount of 20% (and an additional 5% off for Uber One members) on shared rides. Not to mention, sharing rides helps cut down on vehicle emissions.

“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Uber Canada Mobility. “This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”

For drivers, meanwhile, UberX Share will offer a similar experience as UberX, including the same recommended rates. More riders per trip will likely make the trip longer, increasing the driver’s overall fare, and they will also get a $1 incentive for picking up a second rider.

“We believe UberX Share, and the improvements we’ve made for drivers and riders, will make it better than ever.”

UberX Share is available across Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal as of Sunday morning.

Last week, the Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps were updated with new privacy features. The mobility giant recently also marked the one-year anniversary of its agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) to provide exclusive benefits to over 100,000 workers on its platform.

