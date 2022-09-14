Unboxing All iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Silicone and Leather Cases in New Colours [VIDEOS]

Apple’s MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived and are available in Leather, Silicone, and Clear in a variety of classic and new colour options.

Iphone 14 cases

There are now five new colours for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case lineup:

  • Midnight
  • Forest Green
  • Ink
  • Umber
  • Orange

The same new colour options will also be available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Cases.

Similarly, below are the available colour options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case and Silicone Cases:

  • Midnight
  • Storm Blue
  • Red
  • Chalk
  • Pink
  • Lilac
  • Elderberry
  • Succulent
  • Sunglow

The same colours are also available for the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max Silicone Cases.

To make it easier for you to pick the right case and colour for your shiny new iPhone 14, YouTube channel Zollotech has published a couple of videos that unbox all the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Silicone and Leather Cases in new colours.

Check then out and share your favourites with us in the comments section below.

