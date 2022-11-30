How to Use Live Captions in FaceTime on iPhone and iPad [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

A new tutorial video published by Apple on its YouTube support channel explains how you can turn on Live Captions during a FaceTime call to follow along more easily.

Facetime

While you’re on a video call in the FaceTime app, you can turn on Live Captions (beta) to see the conversation transcribed on the screen. If you’re having difficulty hearing the conversation, the feature can make it easier to follow along.

Since the feature is currently in beta, Apple says the accuracy of Live Captions may vary and shouldn’t be relied upon in high-risk situations. The Live Captions feature also uses more battery.

Here’s how to enable Live Captions in FaceTime on your iOS device:

  1. During a FaceTime video call, tap the screen to show the FaceTime controls.
  2. Tap the Info button at the top of the controls, turn on Live Captions, then tap Done.
  3. A Live Captions window appears, showing the automatically transcribed dialogue of the call near the top of the screen and who’s speaking.

To stop showing the conversation on the screen, tap the screen, tap the Info button at the top of the FaceTime controls, then turn off Live Captions.

Watch the following video to see the process in action.

