How to Use a Memoji Sticker as Contact Photo on iPhone [VIDEO]

You can easily create a Memoji in iOS to match your personality and mood, and then send it in Messages and FaceTime. With a compatible iPhone or iPad Pro, you can even create an animated Memoji that uses your voice and mirrors your facial expressions.
Starting in iOS 16, you can use any Memoji sticker as your profile picture in Contacts.
Here’s what you need to do:
In the Contacts app
Tap a contact, then tap Edit.
Now tap Add Photo or Edit under the profile picture
Tap a Memoji. You can scroll through the Memoji options and tap on a Memoji sticker.
Tap Next to Move and Scale the Memoji within the circle.
Once done, tap Choose, select a background color, and hit Done.
Tap Done again to save it to your Contacts.
Watch the following video for a better idea of how to use a Memoji Sticker as a profile picture in Contacts.
