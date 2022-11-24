How to Use the Ocean Band with Your Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Apple has published a support video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can properly fasten the buckle and adjustable loop on the new Ocean Band for Apple Watch.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the Ocean Band is molded in a high-performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit.

The corrosion-resistant titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. A band extension is sold separately to fit over your thickest wetsuit.

Available in Yellow, White, and Midnight colour options, it is compatible with the following Apple Watch Models:

  • 44mm
  • 45mm
  • 49mm

For a more secure fit during higher-impact water sports on the Ocean band, Apple recommends moving the loop closer to the buckle.

Check out the following video to learn how to fasten the buckle and adjustable loop on the Ocean Band.

