How to Use Video Effects with Continuity Camera [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can add video effects when using Continuity Camera with iPhone on a Mac.

How to

If you’re using Continuity Camera with a virtual conference app or FaceTime on your Mac, you can add these video effects from Control Center while you chat.

  • Center Stage
  • Portrait mode
  • Studio Light

Center Stage

Using the Ultra Wide camera, Center Stage keeps you centered in the camera frame as you move around.

  1. Click Control Center in the menu bar.
  2. Select Video Effects.
  3. Pick Center Stage.

Portrait mode

Portrait mode blurs the background to keep the focus on you.

  1. Click Control Center in the menu bar.
  2. Select Video Effects.
  3. Choose Portrait.

Studio Light

Studio light dims the background and illuminates your face, without relying on external lighting.

  1. Click Control Center in the menu bar.
  2. Select Video Effects.
  3. Pick Studio Light.

Check out the following video to see how you can enable these video effects while using Continuity Camera.

