Used iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Deals are Here from Koodo, Save Up to $633

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo has debuted some deals for its certified pre-owned iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones from Apple.

Certified pre-owned devices from Koodo are “thoroughly inspected and only the best ones are selected,” says the company. Conditions range from like-new, great or very good.

The deals are through bonuses in Koodo’s Tab program which spreads phone payments over 24 months but requires a minimum monthly plan, which in this case is $60 per month with 20GB of data.

Check out the prices for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max after 24 months, if you’re willing to pay $60/month. The Tab Bonus savings are in parentheses below:

iPhone 12 Pro

  • 128GB – $13/month = $312 (save $624)
  • 256GB – $17/month = $408 (save $622)
  • 512GB – $24/month = $576 (save $633)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • 128GB – $17/month = $408 (save $627)
  • 256GB – $21/month = $504 (save $626)
  • 512GB – $29/month = $696 (save $609)

Apple still sells the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini on its website, but not the Pro version of these phones.

Again, if you’re okay with getting a certified pre-owned phone (they’re usually in fine condition) with a $60/month plan with 20GB of data, and paying that over 24 months, then this might be for you.

According to RFD, those in Quebec can get these used iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals with a starting $45/15GB plan.

