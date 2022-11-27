Virgin Plus Black Friday Deal: iPhone 13 for $5/month with $45/50GB Plan

Virgin Plus has a new Black Friday deal that started today for Apple’s iPhone 13 with 128GB storage.

You can get the iPhone 13 128GB for $5/month financing, with the current promo $45/50GB plan on a 24-month term. No upfront payments or bring-it-back terms. This deal was found at the Virgin Plus store at Square One Mall in Mississauga, Ontario.

But others have found this deal at The Source in Edmonton, and the Virgin Plus at Yonge and Bloor in the underground plaza. It was also available at The Source in Metrotown in Burnaby, BC, and Willowbrook Mall in Langley.

The Virgin $45/50GB Black Friday plan also includes 1,000 long distance minutes to Australia, Bangladesh, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and UK​. Fido and Koodo also are offering this $45/50GB plan.

That works out to $120 for the iPhone 13 after 24 months, according to RFD user ‘dgr81’. Apple currently sells the 128GB iPhone 13 for $999 plus tax.

If you’re able to sign up for Virgin Plus using a referral, you can save an extra $50 ($5/month over 10 months).

You’ll likely need to visit a Virgin Plus store or dealer to get this iPhone 13 deal, which is pretty decent and better than the free iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 6a Black Friday deals offered at flanker brands. Happy deal hunting. Let us know if you jump on this.