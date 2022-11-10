Walmart Canada Employees Get Telus Health Virtual Care Perk

Walmart Canada has partnered with Telus Health to bring benefits of the latter for all employees and their families across Canada.

Benefits include virtual care from doctors using Telus Health along with other employee assistance programs, along with support from online communities.

Walmart employees can access Telus Health solutions in both French and English, 24 hours a day and 7 days per week through the latter’s MyCare app for iOS and Android. Also available is access to Telus Health services in 220 other languages and dialects thanks to translation services.

“At Walmart, we support our associates. We do so in a manner that is meaningful to them and fulfills their personal and career goals. Whether it’s by supporting their physical and mental health or helping them reach their development goals; we strive to do so in an easily accessible and customizable way at a time that works for them,” said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada, in a statement.

Walmart is the first company in Canada to launch the integrated Telus Health service, available to over 100,000 employees.

“By considering an associate’s total wellbeing, we are helping Walmart Canada achieve this balance with a modern, digitally-enabled health and wellbeing experience, and dedicated care advocates, who can personalize care plans, especially for associates who may find themselves managing complex and interrelated challenges,” said Michael Dingle, Chief Operating Officer, TELUS Health.