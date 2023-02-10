First ‘Fast X’ Trailer Drops, What We’ve All Been Waiting For [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
6 mins ago

Beginning the promotional campaign for the 10th film in the long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise, Universal has just published the first trailer of ‘Fast X.’

Fast X trailer

As Dom said in the first Fast and the Furious from 2001, “It don’t matter if you win by an inch or mile. Winning’s winning.”

The explosive trailer outlines the danger Dom and his crew of street racers will face as “the end of the road begins.”

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson lead the pack of new cast additions, with Momoa portraying a villain named Dante. Larson, meanwhile, plays a new character named Tess.

Returning for the franchise are regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Statham, and Sung Kang.

According to the film’s official synopsis:

“Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Check out the official trailer of ‘Fast X’ below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

