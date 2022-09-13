Waze Debuts New Driving Experience with Biz Jargon

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Inspired by offices everywhere, Waze has just launched ‘Biz Jargon,’ a new driving experience that focuses on the relatable moments of work life and pokes fun at the people we become at work.

Starting today on Waze, you’ll be able to set Biz Jargon as your voice navigation for some relatable laughs as you hear “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back’” or “Sorry, I was on mute, are we waiting for anyone else?”

Select your business-time Mood when you choose between Productive, Unproductive, All Business, or Business Casual. Also for the first time, Waze is offering this experience in multiple English accents i.e. British English and American English.

You can expect these features from the Biz Jargon driving experience:

  • Voice Options: Access Biz Jargon’s voice by visiting the “Waze voice” option within voice & sound settings for relatable laughs
  • Moods (the icon other drivers see): You can select your business time Mood choosing between Productive, Unproductive, All Business, and Business Casual to fit your drive
  • Car Icon: Transform your car icon arrow to the Paper Airplane by accessing the “Car icon” option within map display settings

The Biz Jargon driving experience will run starting today.

