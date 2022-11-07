Wendy’s Rewards Loyalty Program Launches in Canada

Fast-food chain Wendy’s announced on Monday it has launched its loyalty program Wendy’s Rewards in Canada.

According to Wendy’s in an email to iPhone in Canada, the company said, “starting today fans can start earning points and unlocking rewards to redeem for their favourite mouth-watering menu items by downloading the Wendy’s Rewards Loyalty Program on the app!”.

Those looking to get started can sign up for Wendy’s Rewards by email, or by logging in with a Facebook or Google account.

The Wendy’s Rewards program offers members 10 points for every $1 spent on food and drinks. Points can be earned through mobile orders for pickup or delivery via the Wendy’s app or website. Customers can also scan their QR code for in-person dining at restaurants at the counter.

Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash orders do not qualify for Wendy’s Rewards.

Points can be redeemed for free Wendy’s food, coupons and more, says the company. The Wendy’s app now gains a ‘Rewards’ tab along the bottom where you can redeem your rewards and see your current offers. Below are the Reward items and points required to get free food.

Redeem 250 Points for 1 of the following:

Small Frosty

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC)

Small Fry

Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe

Small Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

Redeem 350 Points for 1 of the following:

Small Chili

Biscuit Sandwich

Small Frostyccino

Redeem 450 Points for 1 of the following:

Double JBC

Small Poutine

Croissant Sandwich

Redeem 650 Points for 1 of the following:

Son of Baconator

Dave’s Single

Kids’ Meal

Breakfast Baconator

Spicy/Grilled/Class Chicken Sandwich

Redeem 850 Points for 1 of the following:

Bacon Deluxe (single)

Chicken Strips

Dave’s Double

Redeem 1300 Points for 1 of the following:

Fresh Made Salad

Baconator

Breakfast Baconator Combo

“Wendy’s has the best fans, and we are excited to reward them by bringing the Wendy’s loyalty program to Canada,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company, in an issued statement. “Who wouldn’t want to be rewarded for enjoying Wendy’s favourites like the Frosty, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and Breakfast Baconator?”

According to Wendy’s some restaurants have a Canadian greenhouse-grown lettuce shortage at the moment. As long as the company’s spicy chicken remains in stock, then all is good in the world.

Wendy’s says if you forget to scan your QR code in-restaurant, with your receipt they can add your points manually by contacting them online within 24 hours.

You can download the Wendy’s app here for iOS and here for Android.