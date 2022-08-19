WestJet Investigating ‘Technical Issue’ that Impacted Guest Profiles in App

Earlier today, a number of WestJet app users took to Twitter saying they were seeing the personal information of other customers when logging into their profiles, an issue that has now been resolved.

According to WestJet, a “technical issue” impacted guest profiles on the WestJet App, and while the bug has now been fixed, it is still looking into why it happened, Castanet is reporting.

There is no word on how many clients were affected but a Twitter account in the name of Cassandra Keogh said her name was trending and asked the airline why her personal information was being shared with the world.

Ummm @WestJet why can I see random peoples personal information when logging into MY WestJet app!?! pic.twitter.com/C49tSa6iXy — M K (@Mikayla_em) August 17, 2022

Here’s the full statement from WestJet:

“We sincerely apologize to our guests for this disruption and continue to actively investigate the cause of this issue. We take the privacy of our guests extremely seriously and will continue to provide updates to our guests as required.”

