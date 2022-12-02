What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 4 [VIDEO]

Apple yesterday released new software betas for developers including iOS 16.2 beta 4, with a release of the public beta beginning shortly thereafter.

The latest iOS 16.2 beta release brings a handful of feature updates and changes, such as new controls for the Always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, updates to Shortcuts, Safari, and more.

According to the official release notes:

Stage Manager Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 While using Stage Manager with an External Display, dragging a second window to the workspace incorrectly hides the Recent Apps list—shifting all windows in the workspace to the right. (98540114)

As always, the folks over at YouTube channel Zollotech have shared a video detailing all that’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 4.

The new video covers the following:

Build number and modem update

New features and updates

Accessibility changes

Features out to everyone

Apple Music Replay

Bug fixes

YouTube crash bug

Performance, battery health, and battery life

Benchmarks

Check it out below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.