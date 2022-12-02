What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 4 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Apple yesterday released new software betas for developers including iOS 16.2 beta 4, with a release of the public beta beginning shortly thereafter.

Ios 16 2 beta 4

The latest iOS 16.2 beta release brings a handful of feature updates and changes, such as new controls for the Always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, updates to Shortcuts, Safari, and more.

According to the official release notes:

Stage Manager

Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16.2 beta 4

While using Stage Manager with an External Display, dragging a second window to the workspace incorrectly hides the Recent Apps list—shifting all windows in the workspace to the right. (98540114)

As always, the folks over at YouTube channel Zollotech have shared a video detailing all that’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 4.

The new video covers the following:

  • Build number and modem update
  • New features and updates
  • Accessibility changes
  • Features out to everyone
  • Apple Music Replay
  • Bug fixes
  • YouTube crash bug
  • Performance, battery health, and battery life
  • Benchmarks

Check it out below and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Says App Store Won’t Close to Developers Over Holidays Again

In previous years during the holidays, Apple’s App Store teams would shut down, resulting in app updates and submissions being put on hold. But last year, Apple’s App Store Connect teams worked through the holidays, and for 2022, the same is happening again. Apple announced earlier this week its App Store would remain open to […]
Gary Ng
22 mins ago

Nomad Launches Sport Case for AirPods 3

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its new Sport Case for AirPods 3, featuring thoughtfully designed side grip bumpers, a slim profile, and a striking high gloss finish. "Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case,” notes Nomad. With a two-piece construction, the new Nomad Sport Case for AirPods 3 also sports an integrated light pipe...
Usman Qureshi
42 mins ago

Apple TV+ Original ‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal for ‘Surface,' the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and created by Veronica West. Surface is based in San Fransisco and explores the life of Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury. This event has resulted in extreme memory loss...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago