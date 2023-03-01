What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 2 [VIDEO]

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out iOS 16.4 beta 2 to developers, along with second beta builds for iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4, and HomePodOS 16.4. The company has since also iOS 16.4 beta 2 for public beta testers.

In a recently published video, YouTuber zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the changes that ship with the new beta. iOS 16.4 beta 2 is a little over 700 MB in size and brings a modem update that could resolve connectivity issues for users that were facing any on previous builds.

With iOS 16.4 beta 2, Apple is expanding Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which enables end-to-end encryption for backups and more, to additional countries. Other notable changes include:

“Curl” animation for turning pages in the Books app.

app. New icons for devices in Settings > General > About > Coverage.

> > > 5G Standalone toggle for users in Brazil.

Apple Pay expands to South Korea.

New Siri Voices for Arabic and Hebrew.

iOS 16.4 beta 4’s code is also full of references to Apple Music Classical, possibly indicating that the classical music streaming service could launch soon.

As of iOS 16.4 beta 1 last month, developer beta builds can only be downloaded if you’re logged into an authorized, paid developer account on the device. Previously, anyone could download beta builds by downloading a developer profile online regardless of whether they were enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

Check out zollotech‘s full video below, where the YouTuber covers more changes and also goes into bugs, performance, and battery life on the new beta build: