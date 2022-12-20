What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in Canada: January 2023

We’re rounding the corner to January 2023 and Amazon Prime Video has shared its list of what’s coming to the streaming service in Canada next month.

Check out the list below to see what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in January:

January 4

  • Nos Étés S1-S4

January 6

  • LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? (Amazon Original)
  • The Rig S1 (Amazon Original)
  • Payback (Exclusive Content)

January 13

  • Hunters S2 (Amazon Original)
  • The Test S2 (Amazon Original)

January 15

  • A Dash of Love
  • The Perfect Bride
  • All Things Valentine
  • The Story of Us
  • Love, Once and Always
  • Date With Love

January 20

  • The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Detective Knight: Independence
  • Marquerite Volant S1

January 27

  • Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Original)
  • Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
  • Good Rivals (Amazon Original)
  • Lupin vs Cats Eye
  • Alan Partridge – Stratagem

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

  • The Bachelor S26 on Citytv+ – 1/24
  • Poker Face S1 on Citytv+ – 1/26
  • Mayfair Witches S1 on AMC+ – 1/5
  • BMF S2 on STARZ 1/6
  • The King’s Daughter on STARZ – 1/20
  • Vera S12 on BritBox – 1/22
  • Married at First Sight S16 on STACKTV – Linear 1/4, VOD 1/5
  • Fantasy Island S2 on STACKTV – 1/2, VOD 1/3
  • Mayor of Kingstown S2 on Paramount+ – 1/15

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in January:

January 1

  • Maid In Manhattan
  • Fury
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Zombieland
  • Catch And Release

January 6

  • Bing

January 8

  • Parks and Recreation

January 13

  • A Quiet Place Part II

January 14

  • Being Erica

January 21

  • Nancy Drew

January 28

  • Charmed

