What’s New on Apple Fitness+ for January 2023

Apple has announced new updates coming to Fitness+ next week, including a new Kickboxing workout type, new meditation theme, Artist Spotlight, new Time to Walk guests and new trainers.

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a statement on Thursday. “Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year.”

On Monday, January 9, Apple Fitness+ will debut the Kickboxing, a new total-body cardio workout, available in 10, 20 and 30 minutes long. Existing trainer Jamie-Ray Hartshorne will lead Kickboxing, along with new trainer Nez Dally. Both competed in professionally in muay thai in Thailand.

Apple Fitness+ also will debut two new trainers next week. Brian Cochrane hailing from Scotland will lead HIIT and Canadian Jenn Lau from Toronto will lead Strength workouts.

Meditation on Fitness+ will get a brand new theme, Sleep, added to the library that now totals 10 themes. New sleep meditations will be added weekly. Apple says Introduction to Meditations for Sleep will debut, which are four 20-minute meditations that finish off with 5 minutes of relaxing music.

A new Artist Spotlight will also debut next week from Beyoncé, including songs from her newest album, RENAISSANCE. Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga workouts will feature her music.

Two new Artist Spotlight offerings coming soon include: the Foo Fighters on Monday, January 16, and Bad Bunny on Monday, January 23.

Time to Walk will debut new episodes from actor Jamie Lee Curtis. New episodes coming every week include the following:

Amber Ruffin, host of the late-night talk show The Amber Ruffin Show and co-author of the New York Times bestseller You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism.

Jason Segel, the actor, producer, comedian, and screenwriter best known for his role as Marshall Eriksen in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, who stars in the upcoming Apple Original comedy Shrinking.

José Andrés, Spanish chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Nina Hoss, one of Germany’s biggest stars of the stage and screen, known for her role in the critically acclaimed film Tár.

Colman Domingo, the actor, writer, and director who gained acclaim and a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Mr. Bones in the Broadway musical The Scottsboro Boys and won an Emmy for his role in Euphoria.

Nathan Chen, US figure skater, three-time world champion, and 2022 Olympic champion.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the actor and singer who most recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Also coming are two new Collections, curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users get started on new goals:

6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness, designed to motivate users to build a new habit by working out every day, featuring a perfect blend of workouts to help users onramp back into fitness. Available January 9.

Level Up Your Core Training, featuring 10- and 20-minute core workouts taken to the next level with the use of dumbbells. Available January 23.

Fitness+ costs $12.99/month in Canada or $99.99/year. It’s included with select Apple One bundles and there’s also a free 3-month trial for new subscribers and those that purchase an an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Apple TV.