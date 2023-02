What’s New on Netflix Canada: March 2023

We’re rounding the corner into another month and hopefully, spring weather comes soon, but until then, here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2023.

March 1

Cheat 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fakes: Season One

Gran Torino

Hunt

The Intern

Léon: The Professional

Little Angel: Volume Two

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

Omertà

Promising Young Woman

Sense and Sensibility

Stepmom

The Threesome

When We Were Boys

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Karate Sheep 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Masameer County: Season 2 🇸🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sex/Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Space Jam: A New Legacy

March 3

The Flash: Season 9

Love at First Kiss 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — NETFLIX COMEDY

Divorce Attorney Shin 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 7

Good Will Hunting

March 8

Faraway 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Scream

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

The Flash: Season 9 (new episodes)

The Glory Part 2 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Outlast — NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

March 14

17 Again

Ariyoshi Assists 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 15

Adrift

File 13

I, Tonya

The Law of the Jungle 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Mommy

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Splice

March 16

Interstellar

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Still Time 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

March 17

Dance 100 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

The Flash: Season 9 (new episode)

In His Shadow 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Maestro in Blue 🇬🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Magician’s Elephant — NETFLIX FILM

Noise 🇧🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Sky High: The Series 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

March 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 21

We Lost Our Human — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jackass Forever

The Kingdom: Season 2 🇦🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Waco: American Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 23

Johnny 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Night Agent — NETFLIX SERIES

The Suicide Squad

March 24

Atomic Blonde

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

March 27

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 29

Emergency: NYC — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unseen 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Wellmania 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold 🇩🇪– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

Pulp Fiction

Riverdale: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unstable — NETFLIX SERIES

March 31

Copycat Killer 🇹🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

Kill Boksoon 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Murder Mystery 2 — NETFLIX FILM

LAST CALL

Leaving March 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 10

Leaving March 28

The Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Leaving March 30

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Grown Ups

Leaving March 31

300

