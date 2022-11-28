What’s New on Prime Video Canada: December 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced what’s coming to Canada for December 2022, which includes numerous original such as the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Canadian original series, Three Pines.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada for December 2022 below:

December 2

Three Pines (Amazon Original)

Your Christmas or Mine (Amazon Original)

Riches S1 (Amazon Original)

The Croods

December 6

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

December 9

Sas: Rogue Heroes S1 (Amazon Exclusive)

Something from Tiffany’s (Amazon Original)

Cyrano

Detective Knight: Redemption

December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge S1 (Amazon Original)

December 16

About Fate (Amazon Original)

Infinite

Eleita S1 (Amazon Original)

December 21

Jack Ryan S3 (Amazon Original)

December 24

The Invitation

December 30

Litvinenko Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry

Wildcat (Amazon Original)

Island Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

December 31

Bullet Train

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:

Paradise Highway on STARZ – 12/9

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin S1 on STACKTV – 12/9

1923 S1 on Paramount+ – 12/18

Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ – 12/22

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in December:

December 3

Arrow

December 10

Jungleland

December 12

Raaz Roboot

December 15

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

December 17

Welcome to the Ballroom

December 18

Dreamland

December 23

Altair: A Record of Battles

December 24

Uncle Drew

The Addams Family

December 31

The Night Manager

The Originals: The Completed Series

