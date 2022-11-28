What’s New on Prime Video Canada: December 2022

Jack ryan season 3

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced what’s coming to Canada for December 2022, which includes numerous original such as the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Canadian original series, Three Pines.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada for December 2022 below:

December 2

  • Three Pines (Amazon Original)
  • Your Christmas or Mine (Amazon Original)
  • Riches S1 (Amazon Original)
  • The Croods

December 6

  • The Magnificent Seven (2016)

December 9

  • Sas: Rogue Heroes S1 (Amazon Exclusive)
  • Something from Tiffany’s (Amazon Original)
  • Cyrano
  • Detective Knight: Redemption

December 13

  • Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge S1 (Amazon Original)

December 16

  • About Fate (Amazon Original)
  • Infinite
  • Eleita S1 (Amazon Original)

December 21

  • Jack Ryan S3 (Amazon Original)

December 24

  • The Invitation

December 30

  • Litvinenko Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)
  • The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry
  • Wildcat (Amazon Original)
  • Island Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

December 31

  • Bullet Train

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:

  • Paradise Highway on STARZ – 12/9
  • Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin S1 on STACKTV – 12/9
  • 1923 S1 on Paramount+ – 12/18
  • Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ – 12/22

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in December:

December 3

  • Arrow

December 10

  • Jungleland

December 12

  • Raaz Roboot

December 15

  • Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

December 17

  • Welcome to the Ballroom

December 18

  • Dreamland

December 23

  • Altair: A Record of Battles

December 24

  • Uncle Drew
  • The Addams Family

December 31

  • The Night Manager
  • The Originals: The Completed Series

