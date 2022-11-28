What’s New on Prime Video Canada: December 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced what’s coming to Canada for December 2022, which includes numerous original such as the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Canadian original series, Three Pines.
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada for December 2022 below:
December 2
- Three Pines (Amazon Original)
- Your Christmas or Mine (Amazon Original)
- Riches S1 (Amazon Original)
- The Croods
December 6
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
December 9
- Sas: Rogue Heroes S1 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Something from Tiffany’s (Amazon Original)
- Cyrano
- Detective Knight: Redemption
December 13
- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge S1 (Amazon Original)
December 16
- About Fate (Amazon Original)
- Infinite
- Eleita S1 (Amazon Original)
December 21
- Jack Ryan S3 (Amazon Original)
December 24
December 30
- Litvinenko Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)
- The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry
- Wildcat (Amazon Original)
- Island Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)
December 31
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:
- Paradise Highway on STARZ – 12/9
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin S1 on STACKTV – 12/9
- 1923 S1 on Paramount+ – 12/18
- Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ – 12/22
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in December:
December 3
December 10
December 12
December 15
December 17
December 18
December 23
- Altair: A Record of Battles
December 24
- Uncle Drew
- The Addams Family
December 31
- The Night Manager
- The Originals: The Completed Series
