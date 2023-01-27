What’s New on Prime Video Canada: February 2023

Next week is the beginning of a new month, so that means yet another list of what’s coming to streaming services such as Amazon’s Prime Video.
Below are all the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video Canada in February 2023. Check it out below…
February 1
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
- The Mummy
- Schindler’s List
- Before 30
February 2
- Gary And His Demons S1-S2 (Amazon Original)
- Mendarat Darurat
- Beyond The Light Barrier
February 3
- Toppen (Amazon Original)
- The Estate
- Harlem S2 (Amazon Original)
- Sing
February 4
February 10
- Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Original)
- Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Farzi (Amazon Original)
- Montana Story
- For One Night Only (Amazon Original)
- Palava
February 11
February 13
February 14
- Planet Sex (Exclusive Content)
- Divorce Mubarak
- Wild Wild Punjab
- Lights Guns and Action S2 (Exclusive Content)
February 15
- The Nanny S1-S6
- Nasha (exclusive content)
- Manes (exclusive content)
February 16
February 17
- Carnival Row S2 (Amazon Original)
- A Spy Among Friends (Exclusive Content)
- Drinkwater
- An Ordinary People
February 18
- Cloverfield
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
February 20
- Marc Marquez All In (Exclusive Content)
February 24
- Die Hartt (Amazon Original)
- The Consultant S1 (Amazon Original)
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes
- La Théorie Du K.O. S1-S2
February 25
- ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event)
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Paramount+ – South Park S25 (2/2)
- BritBox – Death in Paradise S12 (2/3)
- STARZ – Party Down S3 (2/24)
- STACKTV – History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (2/13)
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in February:
February 1
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Backdraft
- Steve Jobs
- The Game
- Salt
- City Of Lies
- Grown Ups 2
February 14
