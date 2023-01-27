What’s New on Prime Video Canada: February 2023

Next week is the beginning of a new month, so that means yet another list of what’s coming to streaming services such as Amazon’s Prime Video.

Below are all the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video Canada in February 2023. Check it out below…

February 1

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

The Mummy

Schindler’s List

Before 30

February 2

Gary And His Demons S1-S2 (Amazon Original)

Mendarat Darurat

Beyond The Light Barrier

February 3

Toppen (Amazon Original)

The Estate

Harlem S2 (Amazon Original)

Sing

February 4

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Original)

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Farzi (Amazon Original)

Montana Story

For One Night Only (Amazon Original)

Palava

February 11

Chupke Chupke

February 13

Jodi

February 14

Planet Sex (Exclusive Content)

Divorce Mubarak

Wild Wild Punjab

Lights Guns and Action S2 (Exclusive Content)

February 15

The Nanny S1-S6

Nasha (exclusive content)

Manes (exclusive content)

February 16

The Shield Seasons 1-7

February 17

Carnival Row S2 (Amazon Original)

A Spy Among Friends (Exclusive Content)

Drinkwater

An Ordinary People

February 18

Cloverfield

10 Cloverfield Lane

February 20

Marc Marquez All In (Exclusive Content)

February 24

Die Hartt (Amazon Original)

The Consultant S1 (Amazon Original)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes

La Théorie Du K.O. S1-S2

February 25

ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event)

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Paramount+ – South Park S25 (2/2)

BritBox – Death in Paradise S12 (2/3)

STARZ – Party Down S3 (2/24)

STACKTV – History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (2/13)

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in February:

February 1

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Backdraft

Steve Jobs

The Game

Salt

City Of Lies

Grown Ups 2

February 14

Falling Water

