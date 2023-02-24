What’s New on Prime Video Canada: March 2023
We’re days away from the end of February and that means another listing of new shows and movies coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada in March 2023.
Highlights include the Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & the Six and Class Of ’07, plus the Amazon Original Francophone docuseries Pendant ce temps en cuisine, sharing a look into the Quebec culinary world.
Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for March 2023
March 3
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Original)
- Coach Prime (Amazon Original)
- Luden S1 (Amazon Original)
- I Got a Monster
- Federico Chiesa Back on Track
March 4
- Unreal S1-S4
March 9
- Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M
March 10
- Pendant Ce Temps en Cuisine (Amazon Original)
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content)
- John Wick
- My Girlfriend’s Father
March 11
- Six S1-S2
March 15
- Happy Endings
March 16
- Class Of ’07 Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Angel Flight (Exclusive Content)
March 17
- Swarm (Amazon Original)
- Last Light (Exclusive Content)
- Dom S2 (Amazon Original)
- Detective Knight: Independence
- The Nigerian Trade
March 24
- Perfect Addiction (Amazon Original)
- Bed Rest
- The Pez Outlaw
- Minuit, Le Soir S1-S3
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous
- Reggie (Amazon Original)
March 25
- ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs. Malykhin
March 27
- Selfish
March 29
- America Renegades
March 31
- The Power S1 (Amazon Original)
Coming to Prime Video Channels in March 2023
- March 2…Survivor S44 on STACKTV
- March 6: Renovation Resort S1 on STACKTV
- March 9: Big Brother Canada S11 on STACKTV
- March 17: Power Book II: Ghost S2 on STARZ
- March 19: Sanditon S3 on PBS Masterpiece
- March 21: Bel-Air S2 on STACKTV
- March 22: Canada’s Got TalentS2 on Citytv+
- March 24: Clerks III on STARZ
- March 26: Rabbit Hole S1 on Paramount+
From March 1 to May 31, Prime Video will be donating all proceeds from the following Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases below, to the Canadian Women’s Foundation:
- 9 to 5
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Hidden Figures
- Turning Red
- Waiting to Exhale
- Wild
- 8th Grade
- Hustlers
- Lady Bird
- Akeelahh and the Bee
- Girls Trip
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- She Said
- Woman King
- A League of Their Own
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Julie and Julia
- Little Women (2019)
- Return of Tanya Tucker Feat. Brandi Carlile
- Sense And Sensibility
- Mad Max Fury Road
- Miss Congeniality
- Wonder Woman 1984
Here’s Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in March:
March 1
- Scent Of A Woman
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Safe House
- Notting Hill
- The Net
March 2
- The Father
March 4
- Alone
March 7
- Tin Star
- The Unholy
March 10
- The Mauritanian
March 16
- Meet The Parents
- Meet The Fockers
March 18
- Hard Kill
March 20
- Pet Sematary
March 30
- Waiting For The Barbarians
March 31
- Killing Bites
