What’s New on Prime Video Canada: March 2023

We’re days away from the end of February and that means another listing of new shows and movies coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada in March 2023.

Highlights include the Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & the Six and Class Of ’07, plus the Amazon Original Francophone docuseries Pendant ce temps en cuisine, sharing a look into the Quebec culinary world.

Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in Canada for March 2023

March 3

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Original)

Coach Prime (Amazon Original)

Luden S1 (Amazon Original)

I Got a Monster

Federico Chiesa Back on Track

March 4

Unreal S1-S4

March 9

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M

March 10

Pendant Ce Temps en Cuisine (Amazon Original)

John Wick: Chapter 2

Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content)

John Wick

My Girlfriend’s Father

March 11

Six S1-S2

March 15

Happy Endings

March 16

Class Of ’07 Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Angel Flight (Exclusive Content)

March 17

Swarm (Amazon Original)

Last Light (Exclusive Content)

Dom S2 (Amazon Original)

Detective Knight: Independence

The Nigerian Trade

March 24

Perfect Addiction (Amazon Original)

Bed Rest

The Pez Outlaw

Minuit, Le Soir S1-S3

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous

Reggie (Amazon Original)

March 25

ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs. Malykhin

March 27

Selfish

March 29

America Renegades

March 31

The Power S1 (Amazon Original)

Coming to Prime Video Channels in March 2023

March 2…Survivor S44 on STACKTV

March 6: Renovation Resort S1 on STACKTV

March 9: Big Brother Canada S11 on STACKTV

March 17: Power Book II: Ghost S2 on STARZ

March 19: Sanditon S3 on PBS Masterpiece

March 21: Bel-Air S2 on STACKTV

March 22: Canada’s Got TalentS2 on Citytv+

March 24: Clerks III on STARZ

March 26: Rabbit Hole S1 on Paramount+

From March 1 to May 31, Prime Video will be donating all proceeds from the following Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases below, to the Canadian Women’s Foundation:

9 to 5

Bend it Like Beckham

Hidden Figures

Turning Red

Waiting to Exhale

Wild

8th Grade

Hustlers

Lady Bird

Akeelahh and the Bee

Girls Trip

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

She Said

Woman King

A League of Their Own

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Julie and Julia

Little Women (2019)

Return of Tanya Tucker Feat. Brandi Carlile

Sense And Sensibility

Mad Max Fury Road

Miss Congeniality

Wonder Woman 1984

Here’s Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in March:

March 1

Scent Of A Woman

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Safe House

Notting Hill

The Net

March 2

The Father

March 4

Alone

March 7

Tin Star

The Unholy

March 10

The Mauritanian

March 16

Meet The Parents

Meet The Fockers

March 18

Hard Kill

March 20

Pet Sematary

March 30

Waiting For The Barbarians

March 31

Killing Bites

