What’s New on Prime Video Canada: October 2022

Amazon has announced what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in October 2022. Next month will continue with new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, while the classic TV show from the 90s, Party of Five is coming on October 22.

