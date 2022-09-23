What’s New on Prime Video Canada: October 2022

Amazon has announced what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in October 2022. Next month will continue with new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, while the classic TV show from the 90s, Party of Five is coming on October 22.
October 2
- Veronica Mars
- A Quiet Place
October 5
- The Sound of 007 (Amazon Original)
October 6
- Reginald the Vampire (Amazon Exclusive)
October 6
- Bring it on, Ghost
- Maja Ma (Amazon Original)
October 7
- Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Original)
- Eyimofe
- Memory
October 10
October 12
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
October 13
October 14
- Juju Stories
- Lights Guns And Action (Telugu) S2 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Lights Guns And Action (Hindi) S2 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Lights Guns And Action (Tamil) S2 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Omg
- 10
- Fc Barcelona (Amazon Exclusive)
- Voy A Pasarmelo Bien
- Jodi
October 15
- Once Upon A Christmas Miracle
- Journey Back To Christmas
- Christmas Getaway
- A Veteran’s Christmas
- Mingle All The Way
- Road To Christmas
- The Best Man Holiday
- Christmas In Evergreen: Letters To Santa
- Miss Christmas
- Christmas At Holly Lodge
- Christmas In Homestead
- A Christmas To Remember
- Christmas In Evergreen
- Christmas Bells Are Ringing
- Christmas Cookies
- The Christmas Train
- A Heavenly Christmas
- Christmas Connection
- Finding Santa
- Home For Christmas Day
- The Sweetest Christmas
- Christmas Everlasting
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Almost Christmas
- Angel Of Christmas
- A Joyous Christmas
- Winter’s Dream
- Once Upon A Holiday
- Christmas At Graceland
- Nasha (Amazon Exclusive)
- P.A (Amazon Exclusive)
- Kumari Shrimati (Amazon Exclusive)
- Christmas In The Air
October 17
- Miskina, La Pauvre (Amazon Original)
October 18
- Arpo: Robot Babysitter Arpo’s Evil Twin
- Arpo: Robot Babysitter The New Kid In Town
October 19
- La Sangre Y La Lluvia
- Viruman
October 20
October 21
- Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Original)
- Swimming With Sharks (Amazon Exclusive)
- The Peripheral (Amazon Original)
- Modern Love Japan (Amazon Original)
October 22
October 26
October 27
October 28
- Run Sweetheart Run (Amazon Original)
- High School (Amazon Original)
- Detective Knight: Rogue
- The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Original)
- More Than Words (Amazon Exclusive)
- Kamen Rider Black Sun (Amazon Exclusive)
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Island of Bryan S4B on HGTV – 10/3
- The Equalizer S3 on Global – 10/3
- American Horror Story S11 on Citytv+ – 10/19
- The Walking Dead S11C on AMC+ – 10/2
- Interview with the Vampire S1 on AMC+ – 9/29
- Monster High on Paramount+ – 10/6
- Sherwood S1 on BritBox – 10/4
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in October:
October 8…
October 7…
October 18…
October 30…
October 26…
October 28…
October 31…
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- 21
