What’s New on The Roku Channel in Canada: November 2022

What’s new on The Roku Channel in Canada for November 2022? Streaming free on The Roku Channel today is the debut of the Weird Al Yankovic biopic, plus more.

Check out the full list below to see what’s free on The Roku Channel in Canada for this month:

All The Pretty Horses

Chappie

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Here Comes The Boom

Open Season

War & Peace (series)

Inglourious Basterds

Kill Your Darlings

Passchendaele

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage

Super Duper Alice Cooper

Who the F**K Is Arthur Fogel?

City of Tiny Lights

Ma Belle, My Beauty

Why Did I Get Married Too?

Wonder

The Tudors (series)

Black Hawk Down

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs Lost Village

A Few Good Men

The Monuments Men

Stomp The Yard

UHF (The Other Weird Movie)

The Roku Channel is available for free and is powered by ads, available on any Roku streaming device or TV powered by Roku OS.