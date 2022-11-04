What’s New on The Roku Channel in Canada: November 2022

What’s new on The Roku Channel in Canada for November 2022? Streaming free on The Roku Channel today is the debut of the Weird Al Yankovic biopic, plus more.
Check out the full list below to see what’s free on The Roku Channel in Canada for this month:
- All The Pretty Horses
- Chappie
- Did You Hear About The Morgans?
- Here Comes The Boom
- Open Season
- War & Peace (series)
- Inglourious Basterds
- Kill Your Darlings
- Passchendaele
- Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage
- Super Duper Alice Cooper
- Who the F**K Is Arthur Fogel?
- City of Tiny Lights
- Ma Belle, My Beauty
- Why Did I Get Married Too?
- Wonder
- The Tudors (series)
- Black Hawk Down
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- The Smurfs Lost Village
- A Few Good Men
- The Monuments Men
- Stomp The Yard
- UHF (The Other Weird Movie)
The Roku Channel is available for free and is powered by ads, available on any Roku streaming device or TV powered by Roku OS.
