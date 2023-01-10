Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Updates: Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3, and More

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Xbox is kicking off 2023 with some iconic franchises from beloved Japanese developers whose games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in January.

TW Coming Soon 01 10 2023 8154e42e362c8575f3bf jpg

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, users get access to a rotating catalog of over 100 games, including first-party titles.

Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

Check out the newly announced free games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour. Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Set in the Japanese folklore-inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity.

Meanwhile, the following games are leaving the Game Pass library on January 15:

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Other articles in the category: News

Instagram to Change Navigation in February

Meta has today announced it is changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. Starting in February, the navigation bar at the bottom of the app will have the shortcut for creating content in the center and Reels to the right. 📣 Navigation Update 📣...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago

Microsoft to Reportedly Invest $10 Billion in ChatGPT

Citing people familiar with the matter, Semafor is reporting that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of the ChatGPT chatbot. Although it isn’t yet confirmed if a deal has been finalized or not, the funding would value OpenAI at $29 billion, including the new investment. The report adds that...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

Apple Celebrates 900 Million Paid Subscriptions Across Services in 2022

[caption id="attachment_388382" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today announced it hit 900 million paid subscribers across all of its services in 2022 as the company looked back at its "groundbreaking year in entertainment." According to the tech giant, its App Store hit a new record for visitors in the last year. Developers selling digital goods...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago