Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Updates: Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3, and More

Xbox is kicking off 2023 with some iconic franchises from beloved Japanese developers whose games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in January.

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, users get access to a rotating catalog of over 100 games, including first-party titles.

Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

Check out the newly announced free games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour. Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Set in the Japanese folklore-inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity.

Meanwhile, the following games are leaving the Game Pass library on January 15: