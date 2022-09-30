Xplore Fibre Broadband Internet Launching in Quebec

Xplore, formerly known as Xplornet, has just announced the launch of its fibre broadband internet service in Quebec, with plans to be offered including download and upload speeds up to 1 Gbps and truly unlimited data.

Xplore’s latest fibre-to-the-premise network expansion will connect approximately 6,000 homes and businesses in communities around Val-des-Sources, the MRC Papineau, and the MRC Pontiac in Quebec.

“Access to gigabit speeds will ensure that more people who live and work in rural Quebec communities will be able to connect without compromise,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplore. “Our crews are working hard to continue our efforts to give people the digital tools they need to more fully enjoy rural living.”

As part of the Government of Quebec’s Operation Haute Vitesse program, Xplore will connect more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Val-des-Sources, La Tuque, the MRC Papineau, the MRC Pontiac, and the Gatineau Valley to a fibre-to-the-premise network offering gigabit speeds with unlimited data

After that, Xplore will invest on its own to bring fibre to additional premises in these areas. In total, the company is deploying over 3,200 kilometres of fibre across Quebec to connect 61 rural communities.

Xplore’s rural broadband offering is powered by a standalone 5G network using Ericsson hardware. According to Xplore, it is investing $500 million by 2025 to deploy its fibre internet and fibre-powered 5G wireless technology.

