You Can Buy Apple’s New Beats Fit Pro Colours on Amazon with One-Day Shipping

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

beats fit pro amazon new

Earlier this week Apple launched new colours for its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, offering Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow ahead of spring.

These earbuds are still from November 2021 and are powered by the H1 chip found in AirPods 2. The new colours weren’t available on Amazon.ca at launch but they are now available with Prime shipping speeds, which are faster than Apple.ca.

Apple.ca has Beats Fit Pro with free shipping arriving by March 7 at our address, while the $13 expedited shipping option will deliver them by March 2.

Amazon has Prime One-Day shipping speeds for these new Beats Fit Pro colours and can have them to our address by Saturday, which is far faster than Apple.

New colours Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow are showing as in-stock and ships from and sold by Amazon. If you have an Amazon gift card balance, this might be the time to use it if you’ve been eyeing these new colours.

Click here to buy Beats Fit Pro on Amazon.ca.

Other articles in the category: News

What’s New on Prime Video Canada: March 2023

We’re days away from the end of February and that means another listing of new shows and movies coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada in March 2023. Highlights include the Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & the Six and Class Of ’07, plus the Amazon Original Francophone docuseries Pendant ce temps en cuisine, sharing a...
Gary Ng
35 mins ago