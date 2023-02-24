You Can Buy Apple’s New Beats Fit Pro Colours on Amazon with One-Day Shipping

Earlier this week Apple launched new colours for its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, offering Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow ahead of spring.

These earbuds are still from November 2021 and are powered by the H1 chip found in AirPods 2. The new colours weren’t available on Amazon.ca at launch but they are now available with Prime shipping speeds, which are faster than Apple.ca.

Apple.ca has Beats Fit Pro with free shipping arriving by March 7 at our address, while the $13 expedited shipping option will deliver them by March 2.

Amazon has Prime One-Day shipping speeds for these new Beats Fit Pro colours and can have them to our address by Saturday, which is far faster than Apple.

New colours Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow are showing as in-stock and ships from and sold by Amazon. If you have an Amazon gift card balance, this might be the time to use it if you’ve been eyeing these new colours.

Click here to buy Beats Fit Pro on Amazon.ca.