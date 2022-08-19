You Can Now Download Jetpack Joyride 2 on Apple Arcade

Halfback Studios’ Jetpack Joyride 2 has launched exclusively on Apple Arcade, now available for download for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
“Barry returns in a frantic adventure! In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists’ experiments before it is too late,” explains the developers.
“The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing. Download now to play again this updated and modern adventure!” says the game’s description.
The original Jetpack Joyride launched back in 2011 and the sequel is now an Apple Arcade exclusive. There are over 200 games in Apple Arcade with zero ads and no in-app purchases required.
