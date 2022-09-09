You Can Now Pre-Order AirPods Pro 2 in Canada

Apple today launched pre-orders for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but it also debuts pre-orders for its AirPods Pro second-generation as well.
AirPods Pro 2 are now available to order, with delivery showing for Friday, September 23, the launch day of these latest earphones, which cost $329 in Canada.
These newest AirPods Pro offer 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, while a new Adaptive Transparency mode can filter out external noise, plus battery life has now increased to up to 6 hours. The AirPods Pro stem now has Touch control, while the MagSafe charging case gets a built-in speaker to support Precision Finding with Find My, and you now get a lanyard loop (loop not included of course).
Apple also says AirPods Pro 2 sound better thanks to the new H2 chip, while a new XS size ear tip is now included.
We had some ear infection issues with our original AirPods Pro, but we’ll take one for the team and give these a try as well.
You can buy the original AirPods Pro for $279 on Amazon.ca (they were $249 yesterday).
