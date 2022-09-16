Canadian Minister of Innovation Visits Tesla Fremont Factory

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, has met with Tesla officials at the company’s Fremont factory after touring the Detroit Auto Show earlier this week, Tesla North is reporting.

Champagne confirmed on Twitter that he made his way to Fremont, California to visit the electric car maker’s factory where he “met with senior management.”

The Minister revealed that he discussed battery electric vehicles and the “Canadian ecosystem” with the officials, and how Canada can make an economy that works for everyone, adding that it was a “great meeting”.

There has been increasing chatter of a possible Canadian Tesla factory in recent months. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a company-wide meeting back in June that the automaker is “considering” Canada for its next factory.

Musk also teased Canada as a potential Gigafactory location at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting earlier this year. He added that the company might announce the location of its next Gigafactory by the end of 2022.

Watch Champagne speak about his experience at Tesla below: