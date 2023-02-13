Netflix Password Sharing Changes Do Not Apply to Tesla Owners

Last week, Netflix introduced its new password-sharing policies in Canada, while introducing paid sharing for Standard and Premium plans at $7.99 CAD per account.

The company, however, said its subscribers will still be able to watch while they travel, such as by logging into other devices at a hotel or holiday rental.

But Tesla owners in Canada have been getting a popup message saying “A Netflix account is for people who live in the same location.”

Fortunately, a Netflix spokesperson has confirmed to Tesla North that subscribers can use the streaming service in their Tesla vehicles the same as before.

When asked if this meant requiring to sign into home Wi-Fi at least once per month, Netflix said this was not the case, noting Tesla owners will be able to use the service in their car, “the same as always.” The clarification comes after some users believed they would be locked out of Netflix in their Tesla vehicles, which is not the case.

According to Netflix’s website, subscribers can use the service in their Tesla vehicles worldwide, except for in Hong Kong and where the service is not available.

Tesla officially got Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Hulu support via a software update in the fall of 2019 for Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles.

Netflix has also changed Spatial Audio support to Premium members only while increasing the number of devices that can download offline from 4 to 6.

Updated Netflix pricing in Canada is as follows: