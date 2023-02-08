RCMP’s First All-Electric Cruiser is a Tesla Model Y

Nehal Malik
6 seconds ago

Image: CTV News Vancouver Island

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has selected Tesla’s Model Y for its first all-electric police cruiser, which will soon hit the roads of Langford, British Columbia  — reports CTV News (via Tesla North).

West Shore RCMP unveiled the Model Y patrol cruiser, which will be used on southern Vancouver Island, on Tuesday.

“This is the first ever fully electric RCMP police vehicle and we’re proud to be piloting it here in the West Shore detachment,” said Todd Preston, Chief Superintendent of the West Shore. “Our geography and mild winter weather make this an ideal test environment.”

Compared to a traditional gas-powered cruiser, going all-electric with the Model Y will not only help the West Shore RCMP reduce emissions but also net the department some savings in fuel and maintenance costs. On average, a gas-powered patrol car cost the RCMP $11,000 to fuel and maintain in 2020, and these numbers have only gone up since due to inflation.

The West Shore RCMP isn’t stopping at just a Tesla Model Y, either. Later this year, the department will take delivery of two more electric vehicles (EVs): a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck and a Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Notably, the West Shore RCMP is located just minutes away from where Tesla is building its first service centre and showroom on Vancouver Island in Langford, a suburb that’s about 25 minutes west of Victoria. According to a recent study on Tesla’s economic impact in Canada, the EV maker contributed a whopping $762 million to the country’s GDP in 2021.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Contributed $762 Million to Canada’s GDP in 2021

Detailing new results from a study on the economic impact it has had in Canada, Tesla has highlighted its $762 million contribution to the country's GDP in 2021 (via Tesla North). Since delivering its first Model S in 2011 and opening its first store in Toronto in 2012, the study details all of Tesla’s accomplishments...
Usman Qureshi
1 day ago

Tesla Shares EV Charging Expansion Strategies with Ontario

According to a report by Electric Autonomy (via Tesla North), Tesla wrote a letter to the Ontario government in November sharing strategies for expanding the province’s public EV charging network. Citing the electric car maker’s latest lobbyist registry filing dated January 19, the report adds that Tesla also reached out to Ontario’s Environmental Policy Office...
Usman Qureshi
6 days ago