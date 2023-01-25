‘Tesla Android’ CarPlay Hack Brings iOS USB Tethering, Android 13 to Tesla

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Developer @Michael Gapiński has updated his ‘Tesla Android’ Apple CarPlay workaround to version 2023.4.1, adding tons of new features, including USB tethering for iOS and Android 13.

According to the folks over at Tesla North, the update also includes improvements to the Flutter App’s performance and CarPlay running on the required Raspberry Pi 4 hardware.

“I am pleasantly surprised that the Intel MCU can keep up with it most of the time, I am doing 0 buffering on the frontend,” noted Gapinski.

Below is the complete list of new Tesla Android features in version 2023.4.1:

  • Android 13, improving app stability and interface for future platform updates
  • H264 hardware acceleration, allowing playback of specific files with minimal artifacts
  • Stability improvements to virtual display
  • Stability improvements to input data on the touchscreen
  • Stability improvements to Audio Capture
  • Added support for stereo PCM 48kHz, or lossless audio
  • Support for volume control in Android Settings app
  • Stability improvements to Flutter App
  • USB tethering for iOS, letting users share the internet from iPhone and other iOS devices
  • LTE modem connectivity improvements, adding support for some Alcatel and Huawei devices

Last year, Tesla Android added support for widgets making it easier to view the car’s status from the app on Android mobile.

