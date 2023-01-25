‘Tesla Android’ CarPlay Hack Brings iOS USB Tethering, Android 13 to Tesla

Developer @Michael Gapiński has updated his ‘Tesla Android’ Apple CarPlay workaround to version 2023.4.1, adding tons of new features, including USB tethering for iOS and Android 13.

According to the folks over at Tesla North, the update also includes improvements to the Flutter App’s performance and CarPlay running on the required Raspberry Pi 4 hardware.

“I am pleasantly surprised that the Intel MCU can keep up with it most of the time, I am doing 0 buffering on the frontend,” noted Gapinski.

Below is the complete list of new Tesla Android features in version 2023.4.1:

Android 13, improving app stability and interface for future platform updates

H264 hardware acceleration, allowing playback of specific files with minimal artifacts

Stability improvements to virtual display

Stability improvements to input data on the touchscreen

Stability improvements to Audio Capture

Added support for stereo PCM 48kHz, or lossless audio

Support for volume control in Android Settings app

Stability improvements to Flutter App

USB tethering for iOS, letting users share the internet from iPhone and other iOS devices

LTE modem connectivity improvements, adding support for some Alcatel and Huawei devices

Last year, Tesla Android added support for widgets making it easier to view the car’s status from the app on Android mobile.