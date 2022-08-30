Tesla App Update Adds Manage Drivers, Tire Pressure Viewing Options

Tesla has just updated their official iOS and Android apps today, adding the ability to “View last measured tire pressures in Controls” and a new “Manage Drivers” option (via Tesla North).

As noted by the source, Tesla users need v2022.24 or newer software to view the last measured tire pressures, as that was found in the latter update. Moreover, users can now also watch new Powerwall tutorials from the Support menu.

Another change observed in today’s update is the ‘Security’ menu being renamed to ‘Security & Drivers’.

When you tap on this menu, an added option below shows ‘Manage Drivers’ to let you easily add or remove drivers with mobile key access (see above screenshot).

We’ve de-compiled 4.12.0 and here’s what we’ve found:

– Some new assets

hardware_powerwall_plus_solar_inverter.jpg

hardware_powerwall_plus.jpg

hardware_powerwall.jpg

hardware_solar_inverter.jpg pic.twitter.com/PI4331988V — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) August 30, 2022

The app now also has a second ‘Manage Drivers’ shortcut at the very bottom of the app, beside ‘Specs & Warranty’.

When you tap ‘Manage Drivers’ it also takes you to the same shortcut to manage up 5 drivers for mobile key access. As for some other new additions to the Tesla app version 4.12, there are new Powerwall assets located inside.

You can grab the latest Tesla app update via the following App Store link.

Download Tesla for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad [Direct Link]